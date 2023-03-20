Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Regional Management from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Regional Management from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management Stock Up 1.2 %

Regional Management stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.48. 1,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,449. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 47.39, a current ratio of 47.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Regional Management

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Regional Management by 1,923.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Regional Management by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regional Management by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Regional Management by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regional Management

(Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.