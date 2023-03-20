Relay Token (RELAY) Price Hits $1.06 on Exchanges

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Relay Token has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and $16,685.11 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00003819 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

