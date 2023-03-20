Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Director Katharine Weymouth Sells 4,304 Shares

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.44. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $149.17.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Republic Services by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 441,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,890,000 after acquiring an additional 328,140 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.