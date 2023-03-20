Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Restaurant Brands International has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Restaurant Brands International has a dividend payout ratio of 66.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $60.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.55. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $68.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,430,749.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,791,327 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Recommended Stories

