Revain (REV) Trading 2.6% Lower This Week

Revain (REV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Revain has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Revain has a total market capitalization of $45.05 million and approximately $260,161.65 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Revain Profile

REV is a token. It launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Revain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform that ranks companies in six categories based on user ratings and reviews. The platform’s reviews are written in the blockchain, ensuring transparency and preventing review manipulation. Any crypto website can integrate the reviews using Revain Widget, and all user reviews appear on the Revain platform. The platform aims to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on global products and services using blockchain and machine learning.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

