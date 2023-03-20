Reviewing Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) & Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credo Technology Group has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canadian Solar and Credo Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Solar $7.03 billion 0.32 $95.25 million $2.72 12.88 Credo Technology Group $106.48 million 11.35 -$22.18 million ($0.04) -204.25

Profitability

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Credo Technology Group. Credo Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Canadian Solar and Credo Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Solar 2.68% 8.12% 2.10% Credo Technology Group -3.15% 2.80% 2.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Canadian Solar and Credo Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Solar 1 3 1 0 2.00 Credo Technology Group 1 2 6 0 2.56

Canadian Solar currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.90%. Credo Technology Group has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 63.20%. Given Credo Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Credo Technology Group is more favorable than Canadian Solar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc. engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services. The Energy segment comprises primarily of the development and sale of solar projects, operating solar power projects and the sale of electricity. The company was founded by Shawn Qu in October 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

