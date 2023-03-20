Reviewing Microvast (MVST) and Its Competitors

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Microvast to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Microvast and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 0 1 0 2.00 Microvast Competitors 70 460 987 51 2.65

Microvast presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 395.87%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 45.55%. Given Microvast’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Microvast is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast $204.50 million -$206.48 million -2.28 Microvast Competitors $691.06 million $10.30 million 3.82

This table compares Microvast and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Microvast’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Microvast. Microvast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of Microvast shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast -77.36% -24.78% -16.23% Microvast Competitors -85.31% -121.71% -18.97%

Volatility and Risk

Microvast has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast’s peers have a beta of 0.60, meaning that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Microvast peers beat Microvast on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

