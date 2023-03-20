ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $0.72 on Thursday. ReWalk Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 355.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 102,098 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $80,657.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,963,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,270.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 142,759 shares of company stock worth $111,730. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

Featured Stories

