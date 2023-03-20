Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE REXR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.45. 77,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,756. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.18. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $48.74 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.96%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

