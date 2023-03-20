Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 905,457 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 333% from the previous session’s volume of 209,352 shares.The stock last traded at $10.22 and had previously closed at $10.22.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RONI. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

