Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.21.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,419.00% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

