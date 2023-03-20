Rightmove (LON:RMV) Coverage Initiated at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 523 ($6.37) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital cut their price target on Rightmove from GBX 705 ($8.59) to GBX 660 ($8.04) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 555 ($6.76) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rightmove from GBX 610 ($7.43) to GBX 600 ($7.31) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rightmove from GBX 590 ($7.19) to GBX 530 ($6.46) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 578.57 ($7.05).

Rightmove Stock Performance

Rightmove stock opened at GBX 545.60 ($6.65) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. The company has a market capitalization of £4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,480.00, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 568.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 545.89. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 437.80 ($5.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 679.60 ($8.28).

Rightmove Increases Dividend

Rightmove Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,090.91%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

