RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Down 3.6%

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.53 and last traded at $28.99. Approximately 593,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,978,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNG. Barclays boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.82.

RingCentral Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $29,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,770,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,770,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,628,868.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,140 shares of company stock valued at $487,445 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in RingCentral by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in RingCentral by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in RingCentral by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

