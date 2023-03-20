Ripio Credit Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,238.81 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $13,238.81 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00031811 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00019560 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00199600 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,716.98 or 0.99971802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00279129 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $15,260.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.