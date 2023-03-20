Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires 262 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,007,000 after acquiring an additional 40,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,966,000 after buying an additional 69,533 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,105,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,134,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,371,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 597,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,121,000 after buying an additional 34,534 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $146.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.67. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.35 and a 52-week high of $249.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.14%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.