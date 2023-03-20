Riverwater Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after buying an additional 25,518 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 245,445.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 53,998 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $160.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.52.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.20 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.25.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

