Riverwater Partners LLC Decreases Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Riverwater Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $50.58 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $53.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

