Riverwater Partners LLC Has $330,000 Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Riverwater Partners LLC decreased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACGL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $63.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day moving average is $58.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $72.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

