Riverwater Partners LLC Purchases 300 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,585 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 42.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in STERIS by 29.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in STERIS by 22.6% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.83.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $176.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.15. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is -648.25%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

