Riverwater Partners LLC Purchases 316 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,811 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,520,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,081 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,528 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $107.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.74.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock worth $179,073,098 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

