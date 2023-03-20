RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down to $2.47

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.47, but opened at $2.38. RLX Technology shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 2,119,029 shares traded.
Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on RLX Technology from $2.60 to $3.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
RLX Technology Stock Up 5.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94.
RLX Technology Company Profile
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
