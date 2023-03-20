RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down to $2.47

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.47, but opened at $2.38. RLX Technology shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 2,119,029 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on RLX Technology from $2.60 to $3.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 355.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,366,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after buying an additional 9,652,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,368,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 5,218.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,838,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after buying an additional 5,728,884 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,747,000. Finally, Yunqi Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,854,000. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

