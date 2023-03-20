Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Manuel Bronstein Sells 5,335 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Manuel Bronstein sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $240,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 707,002 shares in the company, valued at $31,815,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Manuel Bronstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Tuesday, February 21st, Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,087,127.70.

Roblox Trading Down 0.8 %

Roblox stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,231,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,475,173. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $53.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis grew its position in Roblox by 423.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 57,084 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 205,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 18,082 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.