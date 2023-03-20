Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Manuel Bronstein Sells 5,335 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLXGet Rating) insider Manuel Bronstein sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $240,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 707,002 shares in the company, valued at $31,815,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Manuel Bronstein also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 21st, Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,087,127.70.

Roblox Trading Down 0.8 %

Roblox stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,231,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,475,173. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $53.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis grew its position in Roblox by 423.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 57,084 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 205,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 18,082 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Roblox Company Profile



Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

