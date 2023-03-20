Rocket Pool ETH Trading Up 10.6% This Week (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for $1,882.19 or 0.06744256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $402.92 million and approximately $5.96 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,069 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,876.59849392 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $5,194,912.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

