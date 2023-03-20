Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $14,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $277.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,197. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $309.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.70.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.