Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CHK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.70.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHK opened at $72.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.99.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,834,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,746,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 72,263 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,526,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

