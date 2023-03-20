Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.86.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.04. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $870,320.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,679.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

