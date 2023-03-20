Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Shares Acquired by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,458 shares during the quarter. Royce Micro-Cap Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 271,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 91,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance

Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.49. 48,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,276. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

