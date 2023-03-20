RVW Wealth LLC Buys 2,875 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,414,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.68. 565,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,240. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.26.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

