RVW Wealth LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146,014 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.77. 10,364,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,751,199. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

