RVW Wealth LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

VRP traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,956. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.