RVW Wealth LLC Sells 14,818 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

RVW Wealth LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,818 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 44,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,353. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

