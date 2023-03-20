RVW Wealth LLC Sells 2,704 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

RVW Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBDT. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000.

IBDT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.67. 39,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,735. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $26.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.37.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

