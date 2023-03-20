Safe Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $250.67 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $12.03 or 0.00043566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $250.67 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00163451 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00073314 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00043858 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000224 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003605 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000682 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 12.15490068 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

