Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 0.8% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 488.4% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $183.35. The company had a trading volume of 927,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,456,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The company has a market capitalization of $183.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 880.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.80.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $131,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,174,239.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $131,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,174,239.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,268 shares of company stock worth $6,641,547. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

