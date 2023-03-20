Sander Capital Advisors Inc. Has $5.61 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,669 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 3.7% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.70.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $363.28. 1,220,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $166.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.62. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,133 shares of company stock valued at $9,022,728 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

