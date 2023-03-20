Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 152,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 268,445 shares.The stock last traded at $12.47 and had previously closed at $12.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Sasol Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3871 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sasol by 148.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 37,900.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 700.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 41.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

(Get Rating)

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.