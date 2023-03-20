Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $807.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.55. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.40 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,722,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,489,000 after purchasing an additional 43,304 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,201,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,470,000 after purchasing an additional 75,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,013,000 after purchasing an additional 404,669 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,402,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after acquiring an additional 39,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

