Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Valley National Advisers Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.38. 87,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,034. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.25. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $78.07.

