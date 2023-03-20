Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $40.51 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.87.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

