Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,025,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.73. 92,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,287. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

