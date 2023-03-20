Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on STNG. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.57.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE STNG opened at $54.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $64.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.67. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.42.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.14). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $493.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.83%.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,708 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $48,792,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $33,402,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 866,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,445,000 after purchasing an additional 575,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,539,000. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.