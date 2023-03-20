Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on STNG. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.57.
Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE STNG opened at $54.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $64.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.67. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.42.
Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.83%.
Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,708 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $48,792,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $33,402,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 866,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,445,000 after purchasing an additional 575,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,539,000. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.
About Scorpio Tankers
Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.
