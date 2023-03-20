Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,694 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 884 shares.The stock last traded at $3,862.92 and had previously closed at $3,794.90.

Seaboard Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 1.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seaboard

About Seaboard

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Seaboard by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Seaboard by 64.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Seaboard by 36.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

