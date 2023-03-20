SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Major Shareholder Buys $75,352.20 in Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $75,352.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 600,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,973.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Neil Gagnon bought 8,654 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $75,376.34.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Neil Gagnon bought 11,555 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $65,516.85.

SecureWorks Trading Up 3.7 %

SecureWorks stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 64,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,596. SecureWorks Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 44.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 30.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 282.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

