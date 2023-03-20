SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from SEEK’s previous interim dividend of $0.23.

SEEK Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEEK news, insider Ian Narev sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$24.47 ($16.31), for a total value of A$1,027,614.00 ($685,076.00). 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEEK Company Profile

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

