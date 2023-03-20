Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Seneca Foods Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SENEA opened at $51.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $391.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.72. Seneca Foods has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Institutional Trading of Seneca Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 11.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 3.0% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 1,376.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $1,125,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.