SES AI (NYSE:SES) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.63

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 33479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23.

In related news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $35,407.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,445,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,955.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

