SES AI (NYSE:SES) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.63

Mar 20th, 2023

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SESGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 33479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

SES AI Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23.

Insider Activity at SES AI

In related news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $35,407.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,445,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,955.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SES AI

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

