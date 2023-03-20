SES AI (NYSE:SES) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.63

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 33479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
