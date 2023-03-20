Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Given New GBX 3,400 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2023

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNYGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 3,280 ($39.98) to GBX 3,400 ($41.44) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Severn Trent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Severn Trent from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,700 ($32.91) to GBX 2,750 ($33.52) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Severn Trent presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,943.33.

Severn Trent Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.18. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $42.35.

Severn Trent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.