Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Given New GBX 3,400 Price Target at Barclays

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 3,280 ($39.98) to GBX 3,400 ($41.44) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Severn Trent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Severn Trent from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,700 ($32.91) to GBX 2,750 ($33.52) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Severn Trent presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,943.33.

Severn Trent Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.18. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $42.35.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

