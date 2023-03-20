Sharper & Granite LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Sharper & Granite LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICLN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% during the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICLN opened at $18.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.