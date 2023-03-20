Sharper & Granite LLC Purchases Shares of 6,289 Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Sharper & Granite LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $219,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $166.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.54. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $201.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

