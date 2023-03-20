Sharper & Granite LLC Takes $764,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Sharper & Granite LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 689.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,224,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055,360 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,361,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,988,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,391,000 after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 436.2% during the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,808,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,108,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,839,000 after purchasing an additional 648,292 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $49.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $38.54 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

